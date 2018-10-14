Spurs target to sign new Man Utd deal

Manchester United star Luke Shaw is set to sign a new five-year contract extension with the club.

The England international’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but he has been offered a new deal after a good start to the season.

The full-back was named United’s Player of the Month for August and recently earned a recall to the national team.

The Sunday Express claims the new deal is thought to be worth around £150,000 a week.

Shaw has been linked with a move to London side Totttenham Hotspur in recent weeks.