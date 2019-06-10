Surely Mourinho would not return to Chelsea this summer?

Speculation is mounting that Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri will leave the Blues to join Italian champions Juventus in the near future.

Former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard is currently the favourite to be the next boss in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

However, there has been speculation on certain high-profile media websites that former Blues boss Jose Mourinho could return to the club for a third spell at the club.

One of the modern managerial greats

Portuguese boss Mourinho is one of the finest football bosses of the modern era, some say the best tactician. Though his tactics are sometimes classified as pragmatic, Mourinho’s medal collection is confirmation of his status of managerial royalty.

A number of those medals have been won at Chelsea, as the Portuguese boss set the winning foundations in south west London. He guided the Blues to their first ever Premier League title in his first spell as boss after a successful spell at Porto.

He would get a mixed reception at Chelsea

Chelsea fans will always have a place in their heart for Mourinho due to his part in helping to establish them as one of the top teams in the country in his two spells as Blues boss.

However, in typical Jose Mourinho style, both spells have ended in acrimonious exits from the club. Although the majority of genuine Chelsea fans love Mourinho, it may be doubtful that they would want to take a step back, rather forward.

Doubtful he will return to Chelsea this summer

In football, you can never rule anything out, especially where Jose Mourinho and Chelsea are involved.

However, it seems highly doubtful that Jose Mourinho will return to Chelsea this summer. The more likely appointment at the minute seems to be Lampard. The conditions do not seem right for the Portuguese boss to return for a third spell.

Although, it does seem likely that Mourinho will return to management next season after his short spell out of the game.

Could Jose Mourinho be returning to Chelsea this summer?