Tottenham agree Dybala fee, as Sidibe is close to Everton move

The transfer window for Premier League slams shut on Thursday evening. There has been frantic activity at many clubs.

Two of the busiest clubs it seems are Tottenham and Everton. Here is the latest from the pair:

Tottenham agree Dybala fee

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have agreed a fee of around £64.4million with Juventus for Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala. The 25-year-old had previously been in talks with Manchester United, but the move reportedly collapsed due to the forward’s agents demands.

Spurs are also now the favourites to sign Barcelona’s Brazilian playmaker Phillippe Coutinho on loan. The 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Catalonia after a big-money move from Liverpool in January 2018.

Coutinho has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United this summer. The move may now depend on the playmaker wanting to complete the move.

The Brazilian international could well arrive as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is being strongly linked with a late window move to Manchester United.

Everton agree Sidibe fee and sell McCarthy

It could be a busy day and a half on the blue half of Merseyside. According to the Guardian, Everton have agreed a loan deal to sign French full-back Djibril Sidibe. The World Cup winner is expected to have a medical before signing on Wednesday.

One player who will not be playing with Sidibe next season is Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy. The former Wigan player has reportedly completed a £8million move to Crystal Palace.

The midfielder had previously been linked with a switch to the Eagles as part of a deal for winger Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian has stated he wants to leave Palace and the Toffees have already seen a reported bid of £54million turned down by the Eagles.

However, reports suggest that the deal is not yet dead. The Merseysider’s have also seen a bid of around £37million bid turned down for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Time is running out for the Toffees to tie up the deals.

