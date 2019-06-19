United chase Wan-Bissaka alternative, as City close on Fernandinho replacement

Two of the biggest clubs in English football in the minute reigning champions Manchester City and Manchester United are no doubt set to strengthen their squads this summer ahead of another busy campaign.

Here are a couple of the interesting stories involving the Manchester pair:

United considering Wan-Bissaka alternative

Manchester United have so far been frustrated in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace’s highly-rated full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Reportedly the Red Devils have already seen a bid of around £50million rejected by the Eagles for the youngster.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that United may turn their attention to Norwich youngster Max Aarons. The 19-year-old was impressive for the Canaries as they won promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. In fact, he won the EFL Young Player of the Season award.

With veteran full-back Antonio Valencia now departed, the Red Devils are looking to recruit a right-back this summer. The same report suggests that Napoli star Elseid Hysaj could be another option as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad.

City set to trigger buy-out clause for Atletico Madrid star

Sky are also reporting that United’s rivals Manchester City are set to trigger the 60m euro (£53.5m) release clause in the contract of Atletico Madrid central midfielder Rodri. The youngster has told the club from the capital that he hopes to leave this summer.

The Spanish international only joined Atletico from Villarreal for a fee of £21.5million last summer. He has impressed since the move and attracted the attention of Manchester City. Rodri is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

However, City are not the only club who want the midfielder this summer. German champions Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in signing the highly-rated midfielder.

Will Manchester City bag the signature of Spanish midfielder Rodri?