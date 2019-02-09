Watford game could define Marco Silva’s career at Everton

It seems that Everton boss Marco Silva is now under immense pressure.

The Portuguese boss received the dreaded vote of confidence from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri prior to the Toffees 2-0 home loss against Manchester City in midweek.

The Portuguese boss takes his team to former club Watford on Saturday. It is fair to say Silva is set for a hostile welcome from the home fans after an acrimonious exit last season.

Silva needs to show that he can be Everton’s saviour

Everton is a big football club with lofty ambitions. However, the Merseysiders recruitment of players prior to Silva’s arrival was woeful. The Toffees spent a lot of money on average players and have very little to show for their investment.

There was never going to be a quick fix solution. However, Silva needs to show signs that he is capable of being Everton’s saviour.

A tough trip to Watford

For all of Everton’s big spending in recent transfer windows, the Toffees are marooned in mid-table alongside Saturday’s hosts.

Under normal circumstances, a trip to Watford should not be too daunting. However, it seems that the Watford fans and players are attempting to stoke the fire ahead of Silva’s return to Vicarage Road.

Captain Troy Deeney reportedly made a controversial comment at a fans forum about Saturday’s game and how the Hornets would approach. Fair to say it will not be an easy afternoon for the Toffees boss and his team.

Everton fans want to see improvement

Everton fans were prepared to back Silva at the start of the season. However, a run of four defeats in five games in all competitions has led to many fans calling for clubs hierarchy to sack the Portuguese boss.

Watford away would not be a standout fixture you would look for as an Everton fan. However, this weekend’s game could prove pivotal in the managerial career of Marco Silva on Merseysiders.

Another loss would just add for the calls for his sacking, while a win would lift the massively negative atmosphere surrounding the Merseysiders and could lead to a good run of form.

Will Marco Silva record a win on his return to Watford?