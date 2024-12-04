5 interesting facts ahead of Arsenal v Manchester United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. United’s poor record at the Emirates

Manchester United have lost seven of their last nine Premier League visits to the Emirates Stadium, including the last three. Their only points during that stretch were a 3-1 win in December 2017, featuring 14 saves from David De Gea, and a 0-0 draw in January 2021.

2. Arsenal’s unbeaten streak vs top-six rivals

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against other established top-six teams (W8-D7). Their last loss in such a fixture was a 4-1 defeat at Manchester City in April 2023. The Gunners’ longest unbeaten run against these opponents was 17 games from 2002 to 2004.

3. Arsenal’s early goal-scoring spree

Arsenal have scored eight of their last 11 Premier League goals in the first half, including all five goals in their recent 5-0 win over West Ham.

4. United’s struggles in London

Manchester United have won just two of their last 18 Premier League matches in London (D5-L11). Both victories came at Fulham, with stoppage-time winners in each game.

5. United’s poor form against top-six teams

Since the start of last season, Manchester United have won only one of their 13 Premier League games against other established top-six teams. That win was a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford in December 2023.