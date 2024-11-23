5 interesting facts ahead of Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Arsenal and Forest rarely trail in games

Nottingham Forest (84 minutes) and Arsenal (116 minutes) are the two teams to have trailed for the fewest minutes in Premier League matches this season.

2. Forest’s long winless streak at Arsenal

Nottingham Forest have not won in their last 13 away games against Arsenal in all competitions. Their last victory was a 3-1 top-flight win at Highbury in March 1989, with goals from Nigel Clough, Franz Carr, and Stuart Pearce.

3. Gabriel Jesus’ Premier League goal drought

Gabriel Jesus has gone 19 Premier League appearances without scoring. His last goal in the competition came in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Forest in January.

4. Forest’s impressive away form

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W5-D2), matching Liverpool for the longest current away unbeaten streak. Their last away loss was a 2-0 defeat at Everton in April.

5. Chris Wood’s prolific form under Nuno

Chris Wood has scored 19 goals in 27 Premier League matches under Nuno Espirito Santo, including 12 in 13 away games. Only Erling Haaland (25) and Cole Palmer (23) have scored more Premier League goals during Nuno’s tenure at Forest.