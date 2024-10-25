5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Iraola’s struggles against Emery

Andoni Iraola has yet to win any of his four league games as a manager against Unai Emery, with three losses and a draw. His teams have conceded a total of 12 goals across these matches.

2. Emery’s unbeaten record vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is unbeaten in all six Premier League games he’s managed against Bournemouth, winning five and drawing one. He’s won all four of his home matches against the Cherries.

3. Villa’s current unbeaten streak

Aston Villa are on a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W4-D2), dating back to their 2-0 home loss to Arsenal in August. Last season, their longest unbeaten run was seven games.

4. Villa’s rare opening goals

Villa have scored the opening goal in just two of their eight Premier League games this season, with both goals scored by Amadou Onana. None of these opening goals have come in home matches at Villa Park.

5. Bournemouth’s recent away goal drought

Bournemouth have failed to score in their last two Premier League away games, despite scoring in 19 of their first 21 away matches under Iraola.