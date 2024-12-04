5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Brentford

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Wednesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brentford’s rare win over Villa

Brentford have won just one of their 12 top-flight meetings with Aston Villa (D4-L7). That victory came in January 2022, when Mads Roerslev scored an 83rd-minute winner in a 2-1 triumph at the Gtech Community Stadium.

2. Emery’s longest potential winless streak

Unai Emery could go winless in nine consecutive competitive matches for the first time in his managerial career. He previously endured winless runs of eight games with Valencia in 2009 and Villarreal in 2021.

3. Duran chasing substitute scoring record

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has scored six Premier League goals as a substitute this year. He is one goal away from matching the record for most substitute goals in a single calendar year, shared by Tore Andre Flo, Edin Džeko, Adam Le Fondre, and Olivier Giroud (seven).

4. Brentford’s contrasting home and away form

Brentford boast the best home record in the Premier League this season, earning 19 points from 21 available. However, they have struggled on the road, managing just one point from six away games, ranking 19th in the league.

5. Brentford’s midweek struggles

The Bees have won only two of their 15 midweek Premier League matches (D3-L10). Both victories came last season, with 2-0 wins at Southampton in March and Chelsea in April.