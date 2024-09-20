5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Wolves

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Villa’s recent record vs Wolves

Aston Villa have won just two of their last 10 Premier League matches against Wolves. Their victories came in a 1-0 win at Molineux in December 2020 and a 2-0 home win in March 2024.

2. Villa’s home form dip

Villa enjoyed a 15-game winning streak at home in the Premier League from March to December 2023, but have since won just five of their last 13 home games.

3. Struggles to keep clean sheets

Aston Villa conceded multiple goals in 10 of their last 12 home matches. Their only clean sheet in that period came in the 2-0 win against Wolves in March 2024.

4. Ollie Watkins’ scoring woes vs Wolves

Ollie Watkins has his worst Premier League minutes-per-goal ratio against Wolves, scoring just once in eight appearances. That goal was a penalty in a 2-1 defeat in April 2022.

5. Wolves’ defensive struggles continue

Wolves are on a 16-game run without a Premier League clean sheet, the joint-longest streak with Southampton. Their last shutout was a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in February.