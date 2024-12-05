5 interesting facts ahead of Bournemouth v Tottenham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Thursday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Spurs’ mixed record at Vitality Stadium

Tottenham have won four of their seven Premier League visits to the Vitality Stadium (W4-D2-L1). Interestingly, they failed to score in all three matches where they dropped points.

2. Spurs’ midweek struggles

Tottenham have won just one of their last eight midweek Premier League fixtures (D2-L5), a 3-2 home victory over Brentford in January 2024.

3. Bournemouth’s midweek dominance

Bournemouth have won six of their last seven midweek Premier League matches. Their only exception was a 1-1 draw at West Ham in February 2024. The Cherries’ last midweek loss came in a 2-0 defeat at home to Brighton in April 2023.

4. Kluivert chasing Bournemouth history

Justin Kluivert (10 goals) is close to becoming the fourth player to score more than 10 Premier League goals for Bournemouth in a calendar year, joining Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, and Callum Wilson.

5. Bournemouth near their best-ever start

With 18 points, Bournemouth can surpass their best tally after 14 top-flight games: 20 points achieved in the 2018/19 season.