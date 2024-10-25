5 interesting facts ahead of Brentford v Ipswich

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Quick starts for both Ipswich and Brentford

Ipswich and Brentford have each scored four goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games this season, matching Manchester City for the league’s highest early goal count. Ipswich, however, have also conceded five goals in this period, tied with West Ham for the most.

2. Brentford’s frequent opening goals

Brentford have opened the scoring in seven of their eight Premier League games this season but have managed to win only one of their last five matches when scoring first.

3. Mbeumo’s impressive home streak

Bryan Mbeumo has scored in each of Brentford’s first four Premier League home matches this season, tallying five goals. This is Brentford’s longest consecutive scoring run by a player in home games in the Premier League.

4. Ipswich’s tough start to the season

Ipswich are winless in their first eight top-flight matches (D4-L4) for the first time. Their longest winless starts were 14 games in 2009/10 and 11 games in 2018/19, both in the second tier.

5. Ipswich’s limited time in the lead

Ipswich have led for just 29 minutes in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the league. Brentford, with 238 minutes led, would sit eighth in the table for time spent in front.