5 interesting facts ahead of Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Forest’s struggles at the Amex

Nottingham Forest have failed to score in their last four league visits to the Amex Stadium, with their last goals there coming in a 3-2 win back in February 2015.

2. Brighton’s strong start continues

Brighton have matched their longest unbeaten start to a top-flight season with two wins and two draws in their first four games. They achieved the same feat in 2022/23 before a 2-1 loss to Fulham in their fifth match.

3. Welbeck yet to score against Forest

Danny Welbeck has scored against 25 different Premier League teams, but he’s yet to find the net in three appearances against Nottingham Forest.

4. Forest’s away form on the rise

Nottingham Forest have won their last four Premier League away games, a stark improvement after winning only three of their first 36 away matches since returning to the top flight in 2022.

5. Forest chasing history

Forest can match their longest away winning streak from the start of a season, which was set in the 1956/57 campaign in the second tier.