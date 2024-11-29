5 interesting facts ahead of Brighton v Southampton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Friday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Rare home wins in this fixture

Only one of the 12 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Southampton has been won by the home team. Brighton’s 3-1 victory at the Amex in May 2023, with two goals from Evan Ferguson, secured European qualification for the Seagulls for the first time.

2. Brighton’s unbeaten home start

Brighton remain unbeaten at home this Premier League season (W3-D3), joining Arsenal and Brentford as the only teams to do so. They could equal their longest-ever unbeaten home start to a top-flight campaign, set in 1982/83.

3. Joao Pedro chasing Brighton milestone

Joao Pedro could become just the fourth player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches for Brighton, joining Glenn Murray, Neal Maupay, and Danny Welbeck.

4. Southampton’s poor start to the season

Southampton have lost 10 of their 12 Premier League games this season (W1-D1). Historically, all seven teams with at least 10 losses in their first 12 top-flight games have gone on to be relegated.

5. Saints’ long away drought

Southampton are winless in 13 Premier League away matches (D2-L11). Their last away victory was a 1-0 win at Chelsea in February 2023, courtesy of a James Ward-Prowse free kick.