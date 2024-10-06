5 interesting facts ahead of Brighton v Tottenham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Home advantage in last season’s meetings

Both Premier League matches between Brighton and Spurs last season were won by the home team. Brighton triumphed 4-2 at the Amex in December, and Spurs secured a 2-1 win in February with a last-minute goal.

2. Brighton’s strong home start

Brighton are unbeaten in their first three Premier League home games this season, matching their best start from 2022/23. Their fourth home match that season was a 1-0 loss to Spurs.

3. Spurs could face lowest points tally

Spurs have 10 points after six matches. A loss here would see them record their lowest points tally after seven Premier League games since 2008/09, when they had just two points under Juande Ramos.

4. Spurs seeking back-to-back away wins

Spurs are aiming for consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since October 2023. They’ve only managed four wins in their last 16 away games.

5. Solanke’s chance for a unique record

Dominic Solanke could become the first player to score a Premier League goal against Brighton for more than two different clubs, having already netted for Liverpool and Bournemouth.