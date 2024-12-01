5 interesting facts ahead of Chelsea v Aston Villa

Enjoy a statistical preview of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Villa chasing historic streak at Stamford Bridge

Aston Villa have won their last two Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, 2-0 in 2022/23 and 1-0 in 2023/24, with Ollie Watkins scoring in both. Another win would match their longest away league winning streak against Chelsea, set between 1930 and 1933.

2. Chelsea’s struggles against top teams

Chelsea failed to win any of their eight Premier League matches last season against teams that finished in the top four (D5-L3). This season, they remain winless in three games against those sides (D1-L2).

3. Palmer’s potential scoring drought

Cole Palmer could match his longest streak of Premier League starts without scoring if he fails to find the net in this game. His previous run of four scoreless starts spanned three for Manchester City and one for Chelsea.

4. Villa’s defeats against higher-ranked teams

All three of Aston Villa’s Premier League losses this season have come against teams currently above them in the league table.

5. Emery’s strong record against Chelsea

Unai Emery has lost just one of his five Premier League matches as a manager against Chelsea (W3-D1). That defeat came during his time with Arsenal in a 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge in August 2018.