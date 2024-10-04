5 interesting facts ahead of Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Enjoy a statistical preview of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Away teams won last season’s clashes

Both Premier League matches between Crystal Palace and Liverpool last season were won by the away team. Liverpool won 2-1 at Selhurst Park in December, while Palace secured a 1-0 win at Anfield in April.

2. Liverpool’s strong record at Selhurst Park

Liverpool have won eight of their last nine Premier League away games at Selhurst Park, with their only dropped points in that run coming in a 0-0 draw in February 2023.

3. Palace’s winless start

Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their first six Premier League matches this season, a feat they last endured in 2017/18 when they lost their first seven without scoring.

4. Arne Slot’s perfect away record

Arne Slot is the first Liverpool manager to win his first three Premier League away matches in charge of the club.

5. Salah chasing goal-scoring milestone

Mohamed Salah can become the first player to score in his club’s opening four away Premier League games in multiple seasons. He previously achieved this feat in 2021/22.