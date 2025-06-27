Chelsea ‘close to agreeing deal’ for Man Utd, Newcastle, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Chelsea are reportedly ‘close to agreeing a deal’ to sign Jamie Gittens from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sports News reports that talks between the two clubs have continued during the Club World Cup in the US, with an agreement now close.

England U21 international and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Gittens missed Dortmund’s game against Ulsan HD on Wednesday, as he was sick, but is expected to feature against Monterrey on Tuesday.

Earlier this month reports suggested that Gittens emerged as a top target for Newcastle United this summer.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Gittens in the January transfer window.

Reports in January also suggested that Bayern Munich were preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old winger.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.