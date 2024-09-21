5 interesting facts ahead of Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Palace’s strong record vs Manchester United

Since 2019/20, Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester United five times in the Premier League, with only Arsenal and Liverpool managing more wins against the Red Devils in that period.

2. Manchester United’s struggles at Selhurst Park

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games at Selhurst Park, with two draws and two losses. Their last win there was a 2-0 victory in July 2020.

3. United’s poor away form in London

Manchester United have only won two of their last 16 Premier League away matches in London. Both victories came against Fulham.

4. Erik ten Hag’s mixed away record

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have an even record in Premier League away games, with 17 wins and 17 losses, and a goal difference of -13.

5. Palace’s turnaround against United

After failing to win any of their first 20 Premier League games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace have won five of their last 10 meetings.