5 interesting facts ahead of Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Newcastle’s rare win at Selhurst Park

Newcastle have won just one of their last nine Premier League away games against Crystal Palace. That victory came in November 2020, with late goals from Callum Wilson and Joelinton sealing a 2-0 win.

2. Scoring struggles at Selhurst Park

Newcastle have failed to score in four of their last six Premier League visits to Selhurst Park, including in their last two trips to the stadium.

3. Palace’s home scoring woes this season

Crystal Palace have managed just three goals in six Premier League home games this season, failing to score in four of those matches. This is a stark contrast to the 22 goals they netted in seven home matches under Oliver Glasner last season.

4. Isak yet to break his Palace duck

Alexander Isak has made four Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, tied with Brighton as the opponents he has faced most without scoring.

5. Newcastle’s struggles in London

The Magpies have lost six of their last eight Premier League visits to London. Their only wins in that run came against Fulham in April (1-0) and Brentford in May (4-2).