5 interesting facts ahead of Everton v Chelsea

Enjoy a statistical preview of Everton’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Home dominance in recent clashes

Last season’s Premier League meetings were both won by the home side. Everton secured a 2-0 win at Goodison Park in December 2023, with goals from Abdoulaye Doucouré and Lewis Dobbin. Chelsea responded with a dominant 6-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in April 2024, including four goals from Cole Palmer.

2. Chelsea’s struggles at Goodison Park

Chelsea have found goals hard to come by at Goodison Park, scoring just twice in their last seven Premier League visits. Mateo Kovacic netted in 2019/20, and Jorginho scored from the spot in 2022/23.

3. Everton’s unbeaten home streak

Everton are unbeaten in five consecutive Premier League home games (W2-D3) under Sean Dyche, equaling their longest streak during his tenure. Their last longer unbeaten run at Goodison was an 11-game stretch from December 2019 to July 2020, under Duncan Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti.

4. Chelsea’s impressive form despite setbacks

Chelsea have lost just three of their last 31 Premier League matches (W19-D9). Those defeats came against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool—three of the league’s strongest teams.

5. Cole Palmer closing in on elite company

Cole Palmer has scored 33 goals in 49 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. Only seven players in Premier League history have scored more in their first 50 games for a single club, including Erling Haaland (50 for Manchester City) and Mohamed Salah (39 for Liverpool).