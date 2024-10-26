5 interesting facts ahead of Everton v Fulham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Everton’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Fulham’s success at Goodison Park

Fulham have won their last three Premier League away games against Everton, despite losing each of their first 14 visits to Goodison Park in the league.

2. Everton’s recent unbeaten run

Everton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches (W2-D2) after starting the season with four consecutive losses.

3. Everton’s improved defense

Everton have kept a clean sheet in their last two Premier League games, following a rough start in which they conceded 15 goals in their first six matches.

4. Fulham’s consistent start

Fulham have an identical record after eight games this season as they did in both 2022/23 and 2023/24 (W3-D2-L3). They went on to lose their ninth match in each of those seasons.

5. Fulham’s recent defensive dip

Fulham have conceded six goals in their last two Premier League matches, after allowing just five in their first six games this season.