5 interesting facts ahead of Fulham v Aston Villa

Enjoy a statistical preview of Fulham’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Fulham’s poor record vs Aston Villa

Fulham have lost five of their last six Premier League meetings with Aston Villa. Their only win in that run was a 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage in October 2022.

2. Silva’s struggles against Emery

Marco Silva has won just one of his seven matches as a manager against Unai Emery, a 1-0 Premier League win for Everton over Arsenal in April 2019.

3. Jiménez’s goal-scoring form at Craven Cottage

Raúl Jiménez has scored nine goals in his last 11 Premier League starts, with six of those coming in his last six starts at Craven Cottage.

4. Villa’s strong form in London under Emery

Aston Villa have lost just one of their 12 Premier League games in London since Unai Emery took charge, with eight wins and three draws. Their only loss was a 5-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

5. Watkins’ impressive away record in London

Since 2020/21, only Erling Haaland (15) has scored more Premier League goals in London than Ollie Watkins, who has netted 13 times in the capital.