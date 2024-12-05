5 interesting facts ahead of Fulham v Brighton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Fulham’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Thursday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Fulham’s strong start

With 19 points from their first 13 matches, Fulham have equaled their second-best start to a Premier League season, matching their tally from 2003/04 and 2022/23. They drew their 14th game in 2003/04 but lost it in 2022/23.

2. Kenny Tete’s efforts without reward

Fulham’s Kenny Tete has taken 19 shots this Premier League season without finding the net, trailing only Phil Foden (20) and Bernardo Silva (20) for most attempts without a goal.

3. Brighton’s few defeats

Brighton have lost just two of their 13 Premier League games this season (W6-D5), both in matches where they initially led: a 4-2 defeat at Chelsea in September and a 2-1 loss at Liverpool in November.

4. Brighton chasing back-to-back away wins

The Seagulls could secure consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since August-September 2023, when they won at Wolves and Manchester United.

5. Fulham’s strong record vs Brighton last season

Fulham took four points off Brighton in last season’s Premier League, earning a 1-1 draw at the Amex in October and a convincing 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in March, with goals from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, and Adama Traoré.