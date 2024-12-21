5 interesting facts ahead of Fulham v Southampton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Fulham’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Fulham’s strong start to the season

Fulham have 24 points after 16 Premier League games, their second-best tally at this stage of a season. Their highest was 25 points in 2003/04 under Chris Coleman. That season, they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their 17th match.

2. Record scoring streak for Fulham

The Cottagers have scored in 15 consecutive top-flight games, a club record. This run began after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the season.

3. Southampton’s historic struggles

With just five points from 16 matches, Southampton are the third team to have such a low tally at this stage of a Premier League season, following Sheffield United in 2020/21 (2 points) and Sunderland in 2005/06 (5 points). Both teams lost their 17th matches and finished bottom of the table.

4. Rare survival from a poor start

Since the introduction of three points for a win, only Sheffield United in 1990/91 have avoided relegation after having fewer than nine points from 16 matches. They beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their 17th game and went on to finish 13th.

5. Southampton’s away drought

Southampton are winless in 15 Premier League away games (D3-L12). Their last victory on the road came in February 2023, a 1-0 win at Chelsea, courtesy of a James Ward-Prowse free-kick.