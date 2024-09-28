5 interesting facts ahead of Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Enjoy a statistical preview of Ipswich’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Ipswich’s slow start

Ipswich could go winless in their first six top-flight matches for the first time since the 1982/83 season, where they managed three draws and three losses.

2. Villa chasing six straight wins

Aston Villa are aiming for six consecutive victories in all competitions, something they haven’t achieved since a 10-match run in the Championship in 2019. They last managed this as a top-flight club in 2009.

3. Villa’s potential away streak

Villa can equal their longest run of away wins from the start of a league season, matching their three straight victories from the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

4. Ipswich struggling to lead

Ipswich have led for just 22 minutes in the Premier League this season, the same as Crystal Palace. They’ve only been ahead in two of their five games so far.

5. Ipswich’s lack of shots on target

Ipswich have registered 14 shots on target this season, five fewer than Erling Haaland has managed on his own (19).