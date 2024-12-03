5 interesting facts ahead of Ipswich v Crystal Palace

Enjoy a statistical preview of Ipswich’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Ipswich among four teams without a home win

Ipswich are one of only four teams in Europe’s top five leagues yet to win a league home game this season. They are joined by Genoa, Monza, and VfL Bochum.

2. Identical records for Ipswich and Palace

Both Ipswich and Crystal Palace have the same Premier League record this season after 13 games (W1-D6-L6). Each team’s only victory came against Spurs, with Palace winning 1-0 at Selhurst Park in October.

3. Palace’s midweek away struggles

Crystal Palace have lost their last six midweek Premier League away games, a run that began after their 4-1 victory at Watford in February 2022.

4. Low-scoring Palace matches

Crystal Palace have neither scored nor conceded more than two goals in any Premier League game this season, highlighting their low-scoring contests.

5. Last Premier League meeting in 1995

The last time these teams met in the Premier League was in February 1995 at Portman Road. Crystal Palace won 2-0 with goals from Iain Dowie and Dean Gordon, despite Ricky Newman being sent off.