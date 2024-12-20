5 interesting facts ahead of Ipswich v Newcastle

Enjoy a statistical preview of Ipswich’s Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Ipswich’s home struggles continue

Ipswich Town are the only team without a home win in the Premier League this season (D4-L4). Only five teams have had longer home winless runs at the start of a campaign, with Sunderland in 2005/06 holding the record (18). Of those, only Brighton in 2020/21 avoided relegation.

2. Rare victories for Ipswich

Ipswich have won just two of their 16 Premier League matches this season (D6-L8). Both victories were 2-1 away wins, coming against Spurs and Wolves.

3. Newcastle’s dominance over promoted sides

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League games against promoted teams (W13-D8). Their sole defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss at Luton Town in December 2023, just before Christmas.

4. Isak’s scoring feat for Newcastle

Alexander Isak has scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024, trailing only Erling Haaland (26) and Cole Palmer (25). He joins Alan Shearer and Andy Cole as the only players to score 20+ league goals for Newcastle in a single calendar year.

5. Newcastle’s away-day woes

Since the start of last season, Newcastle have lost 14 of their 27 Premier League away games (W8-D5). Only Brentford (19) and Wolves (15) have suffered more away defeats among current top-flight teams during this period.