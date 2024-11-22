5 interesting facts ahead of Leicester City v Chelsea

Enjoy a statistical preview of Leicester City’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Leicester’s struggles against top-half teams

Leicester have taken just one point from their five Premier League games this season against teams currently in the top half, a 1-1 draw with Spurs in the opening matchweek.

2. Leicester’s comeback points

The Foxes have conceded the first goal in nine of their 11 Premier League matches this season, the most in the league. Despite this, six of their 10 points have come from losing positions.

3. Vardy’s poor record vs Chelsea

Jamie Vardy has scored just three goals in 17 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, with none in his last nine games. His minutes-per-goal ratio against the Blues (467) is the worst of all 28 teams he has scored against in the league.

4. Steve Cooper’s unbeaten Chelsea record

Steve Cooper avoided defeat in all three Premier League games as Nottingham Forest manager against Chelsea (W1-D2), facing a different Chelsea manager each time: Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, and Mauricio Pochettino.

5. Chelsea’s dominance over promoted teams

Chelsea were unbeaten in all six of their Premier League matches against promoted sides last season (W4-D2), scoring 16 goals and conceding seven across those games.