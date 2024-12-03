5 interesting facts ahead of Leicester City v West Ham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Leicester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Tuesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester debut

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Leicester City for the first time in this match. He previously served as caretaker manager at Manchester United, leading them to three wins and a draw in four matches, including a 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester.

2. Winning starts for Leicester managers

Excluding caretaker roles, the last Leicester manager to win his first Premier League game was Claude Puel, who guided the Foxes to a 2-0 home victory against Everton in October 2017.

3. Leicester’s midweek struggles

Leicester have won just one of their last six midweek Premier League matches (D2-L3), with their only victory in that stretch a 2-0 win over Leeds United in October 2022.

4. Kudus returns to action

Mohammed Kudus is back after serving a five-match suspension. The West Ham midfielder scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances before his red card at Spurs in October.

5. West Ham’s strong midweek record

West Ham are unbeaten in their last five midweek Premier League games (W2-D3), a run that includes away wins over Spurs (2-1) and Arsenal (2-0).