5 interesting facts ahead of Liverpool v Chelsea

Enjoy a statistical preview of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Chelsea’s winless run vs Liverpool

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last nine matches against Liverpool in all competitions. Their last victory came in a 1-0 win at Anfield in March 2021, courtesy of Mason Mount. Two of those draws ended in penalty shootout wins for Liverpool in the 2021/22 League Cup and FA Cup finals.

2. Arne Slot’s fast start at Liverpool

Arne Slot has won nine of his first 10 matches as Liverpool manager, making him the first in the club’s history to achieve this in all competitions.

3. Liverpool’s clean sheet record

Liverpool have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League this season, the most in the division. They have never kept more than five clean sheets in the opening eight games of a league campaign.

4. Liverpool’s wins against bottom-half teams

All six of Liverpool’s Premier League wins this season have been against teams starting the matchround in the bottom half of the table. Their only defeat came against Nottingham Forest, who were in the top half at the time.

5. Cole Palmer’s impressive goal involvement

Cole Palmer has been involved in 44 goals in 40 Premier League appearances for Chelsea (28 goals, 16 assists). Only three players—Erling Haaland, Andy Cole, and Mohamed Salah—have had more goal involvements in their first 40 league games for a single club.