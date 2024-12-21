5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester United v Bournemouth

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. United finding their scoring touch under Amorim

Manchester United have scored nine goals in their five Premier League matches under Ruben Amorim, already surpassing the eight goals they managed in nine league games under Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

2. Amad Diallo’s assist dominance

Since November, Amad Diallo has provided five Premier League assists, the most by any player during that period. Erik ten Hag’s departure at the end of October marked a shift in United’s attacking fortunes.

3. United’s worst start in decades

With 22 points from 16 matches, Manchester United are enduring their lowest tally at this stage since the 1989/90 season, when they had 21 points and went on to finish 13th.

4. Bournemouth’s strong recent form

Bournemouth have earned 17 points from their last 10 Premier League games, bettered only by Liverpool (24), Chelsea (21), and Nottingham Forest (19) in that period. Manchester United have collected 15 points over the same stretch.

5. Super subs powering Bournemouth

Bournemouth lead the league in goals scored by substitutes this season, with eight. Their last three Premier League goals all came from the bench, scored in the 87th, 90+5th, and 90th minutes.