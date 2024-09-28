5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester United v Tottenham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. United’s dominance over Spurs

Manchester United have won 39 of their 64 Premier League matches against Tottenham, making them one of United’s most beaten opponents in the competition, behind only Everton and Aston Villa.

2. Spurs’ recent success at Old Trafford

Tottenham have won four of their last 12 Premier League visits to Old Trafford. Their most recent victory was a 6-1 thrashing in October 2020, with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scoring twice.

3. Bruno Fernandes’ goal drought

Bruno Fernandes has taken 17 shots in the Premier League this season without scoring, the most of any player yet to find the net.

4. Low-scoring start for United

Manchester United’s five Premier League games this season have produced just 10 goals (five scored, five conceded), tying them with Nottingham Forest for the fewest goals in matches involving a team.

5. Solanke’s success against United

Dominic Solanke scored in both of Bournemouth’s Premier League games against Manchester United last season, including a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2023.