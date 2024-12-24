5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle v Aston Villa

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Thursday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Boxing Day woes for Newcastle and Villa

Newcastle (16) and Aston Villa (15) have lost more Boxing Day Premier League matches than any other teams. Both clubs have a history of struggles on this festive fixture.

2. Newcastle’s recent Boxing Day struggles

Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight Boxing Day league matches. Their only win in this period was a 3-0 triumph at Leicester City in 2022, with goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almirón, and Joelinton.

3. Dominance over Villa last season

Newcastle completed the Premier League double over Aston Villa last season. They secured a commanding 5-1 win at St James’ Park in the opening match, with Alexander Isak scoring twice, and a 3-1 victory at Villa Park in January 2024, featuring a double from Fabian Schär.

4. Isak’s prolific 2024 form

Alexander Isak has scored 23 Premier League goals in 2024, a tally only bettered by Erling Haaland (26) and Cole Palmer (25). His total is the third-highest in a calendar year for a Newcastle player, behind Alan Shearer (27 in 2002) and Andy Cole (24 in 1994).

5. Villa’s Boxing Day disciplinary record

Aston Villa hold the record for the most red cards on Boxing Day in Premier League history with four. Newcastle, along with four other teams, have received three red cards in this festive round.