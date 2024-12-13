5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle v Leicester

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Newcastle’s struggles at home against Leicester

Newcastle have won just one of their last seven Premier League home games against Leicester (D1-L5). Their most recent victory came in April 2022, with Bruno Guimarães scoring twice, including a 95th-minute winner, in a 2-1 triumph.

2. Newcastle’s drop in points compared to recent seasons

The Magpies have accumulated 20 points after 15 Premier League matches this season, a notable drop compared to 30 points at the same stage in 2022/23 and 26 points in 2023/24.

3. Newcastle’s strong record vs promoted teams

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 21 Premier League games against promoted sides (W12-D8). Their only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 loss at Luton Town in December 2023. The Magpies’ last home loss to a promoted team came in January 2021 under Steve Bruce, a 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

4. Van Nistelrooy’s impressive Leicester start

Ruud van Nistelrooy (W1-D1) could become the first Leicester manager to remain unbeaten in his first three Premier League matches since Craig Shakespeare, who won his first five games in 2017.

5. Van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten streak continues

Van Nistelrooy is unbeaten in his last 22 matches as a manager across all competitions, including stints with PSV, Manchester United, and Leicester. His last defeat came in February 2023, when PSV lost 3-0 to Sevilla in a Europa League knockout game.