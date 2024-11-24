5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle v West Ham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday with 5 interesting stats.

1. West Ham’s poor recent record vs Newcastle

West Ham have won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches against Newcastle. That victory came in a 4-2 triumph at St James’ Park in the opening matchweek of the 2021/22 season.

2. Goals galore for West Ham at St James’ Park

The Hammers have scored 15 goals in their last six Premier League visits to St James’ Park, with two wins, two draws, and two losses in that span.

3. Isak chasing scoring streak milestone

Alexander Isak could score in five consecutive Newcastle appearances in all competitions for the first time. His previous best run was four games from December 2023 to January 2024.

4. Harvey Barnes’ success against West Ham

Harvey Barnes has scored six Premier League goals against West Ham, equaling Aston Villa as his most frequent victims. He has also found the net in each of his last three league matches against the Hammers.

5. West Ham’s limited time in the lead

West Ham have led for just 101 minutes in Premier League matches this season, the fewest of any team. Crystal Palace are next on the list with 104 minutes.