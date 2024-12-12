5 interesting facts ahead of Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Enjoy a statistical preview of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday evening with 5 interesting stats.

1. Villa’s winless run at City Ground

Aston Villa haven’t won in their last five Premier League visits to City Ground (D4-L1). Their last victory there came in January 1995, with Dean Saunders scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph.

2. Nuno vs Emery stalemates

The seven league matches where Nuno and Unai Emery faced off as managers resulted in two wins each and three draws (La Liga and Premier League). Notably, the away team failed to win any of those encounters.

3. Forest’s struggles vs top-half teams

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their seven Premier League matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D3-L3). That victory was a 1-0 success at Liverpool in September.

4. Chris Wood’s late strikes against Villa

Chris Wood has scored in four of his six league starts against Aston Villa, with all four goals coming from the 79th minute onwards and being the final goal of the game.

5. Villa on the verge of matching away struggles

Aston Villa could equal their longest Premier League away losing streak since returning to the top flight in 2019. Their current run of three losses matches a similar stretch from May to August 2022 under Steven Gerrard.