5 interesting facts ahead of Southampton v Liverpool

Enjoy a statistical preview of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Southampton’s rare win over Liverpool

Southampton have won just one of their last 14 matches against Liverpool in all competitions. That victory was a 1-0 Premier League triumph at St. Mary’s in January 2021, with Danny Ings scoring in the second minute.

2. Liverpool on the verge of a milestone

Liverpool are one win away from becoming the third club to achieve 50 league victories against Southampton, joining Manchester United (57) and Spurs (55).

3. Liverpool’s strong start could make history

Liverpool could record their 10th Premier League win of the season on Sunday. Only two teams have started with 10 wins in their first 12 games and failed to win the title: Newcastle in 1995/96 and Arsenal in 2022/23, both of whom finished as runners-up.

4. Southampton’s dire start

Southampton have lost nine of their 11 Premier League games this season (W1-D1). No team has ever lost more than nine of their first 12 games and managed to avoid relegation.

5. Brereton Díaz’s winless streak continues

Ben Brereton Díaz has made 21 Premier League appearances without a win, the longest run in the competition’s history. The overall record for most winless games before a player’s first win is 25, held by Oliver Burke.