5 interesting facts ahead of West Ham v Arsenal

Enjoy a statistical preview of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Away teams dominated last season’s meetings

Both Premier League games between West Ham and Arsenal last season ended in away wins. West Ham won 2-0 at the Emirates in December despite being outshot 30-6. Arsenal responded with a commanding 6-0 victory at the London Stadium in February, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice.

2. West Ham’s mixed form against top teams

West Ham have lost all five Premier League matches this season against teams starting this matchweek in the top eight. However, they remain unbeaten in their other seven games (W4-D3).

3. Antonio’s struggles vs Arsenal

Michail Antonio has scored just once in 13 Premier League appearances against Arsenal. His lone goal came in a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in September 2020.

4. Arsenal’s point drop compared to last season

Arsenal have dropped points in six of their 12 Premier League matches this season (W6-D4-L2), matching the number of games they failed to win in their first 18 fixtures last season.

5. Arsenal’s London derby dominance

Arsenal have taken 19 points from a possible 21 in their seven London derbies in 2024 (W6-D1), only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. The aggregate score across those games was an impressive 23-4.