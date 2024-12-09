5 interesting facts ahead of West Ham v Wolves

Enjoy a statistical preview of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Monday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Wolves and West Ham among 2024’s most defeated teams

Wolves (19) and West Ham (15) are two of the three Premier League teams with at least 15 defeats in 2024. Brentford also have 15 losses this year.

2. West Ham’s points drop compared to last season

The Hammers have 15 points after 14 games, six fewer than at the same stage last season. In their 15th game of 2023/24, they earned a 2-1 win at Spurs.

3. West Ham’s strong Monday home record

West Ham have won six consecutive Monday Premier League home games. Their last defeat on this day was a 3-1 loss to Arsenal on December 9, 2019.

4. Wolves’ defensive struggles this season

Wolves have conceded 36 goals in the Premier League this season, the most in the league. Only Barnsley (40 in 1997/98) and Sheffield United (39 in 2023/24) have allowed more after 14 games.

5. Wolves nearing a historical low

Wolves (W2-D3-L9) could lose 10 of their first 15 league games for the first time since the 1985/86 third tier (W2-D3-L10). They haven’t done this in the top flight since 1983/84, a season that ended in relegation.