Mohammed Kudus transfer odds: Will Kudus join Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool or Atletico Madrid this summer?

Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to the latest football transfer odds.

The West Ham star is priced at just 2.00 to join the Blues, making them clear favourites in the football transfer betting market. Newcastle are next at 3.75, while both Tottenham and Arsenal are in the mix at 5.00.

A move to Saudi Arabia is priced at 6.00, with Liverpool (7.00), Atlético Madrid (8.50), and Manchester United (13.00) seen as outside shots.

Kudus impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, attracting interest from several top clubs.

Reports suggest Chelsea have already made contact, while Tottenham and Newcastle are also monitoring the situation closely. West Ham are reluctant to sell in the 2025 summer transfer window, but a significant offer could test their resolve.

With interest heating up, Kudus could become one of the headline moves in this summer’s window.