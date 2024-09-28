5 interesting facts ahead of Wolves v Liverpool

Enjoy a statistical preview of Wolverhampton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday evening with 5 interesting stats.

1. Wolves’ struggles against Liverpool

Wolves have lost 14 of their last 15 Premier League matches against Liverpool. The only exception was a 3-0 win at Molineux in February 2023.

2. Salah nearing all-time top 10

Mohamed Salah is just two goals away from joining Jermain Defoe in joint-ninth place on the Premier League all-time scorers list. Robbie Fowler is next, with 163 goals.

3. O’Neil’s past success against Liverpool

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil managed Bournemouth when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in March 2023, a match where Salah missed a penalty.

4. Wolves’ clean sheet drought

Wolves are on a 17-game run without a Premier League clean sheet, tied with Southampton for the longest current streak. Their last shutout was a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in February.

5. Liverpool’s away clean sheet streak

Liverpool can match their best start for consecutive away clean sheets in a league season, a feat they achieved in 1982/83 and 2008/09.