5 interesting facts ahead of Wolves v Newcastle United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Wolverhampton’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday with five interesting stats.

1. Wolves on a run without a clean sheet

Wolves are on a 15-match Premier League run without a clean sheet, the joint-longest streak with Southampton. Their last shutout came in a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in February.

2. Slow home starts for Wolves

Wolves could go winless in their first two home matches for the sixth time in seven seasons.

3. Eddie Howe’s struggles at Molineux

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has yet to win a Premier League match at Molineux, with two defeats managing Bournemouth and two draws with Newcastle.

4. Newcastle’s away form woes

Since the start of last season, Newcastle have lost 11 of their 20 Premier League away games. Only Brentford have suffered more away defeats in this time.

5. Gary O’Neil winless against Howe

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has never beaten Eddie Howe, with three draws and two losses in their five meetings across all competitions.