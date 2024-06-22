AC Milan drop out of race for Man Utd target

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with AC Milan withdrawing from the race.

The i reports that United are now the frontrunners to secure the Netherlands forward for a fee of £34 million, which matches his release clause.

The Red Devils have prioritized signing a forward this summer to support Rasmus Hojlund, and the 6ft 4in Joshua Zirkzee fits the desired profile.

United have already made contact with Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, but no formal offer has been tabled yet.

AC Milan’s pursuit of Zirkzee faltered due to high commission demands from Joorabchian, reportedly around £12 million, which strained relations between the agent and the club.

With Milan now considering alternatives like Roma’s Tammy Abraham, Manchester United are well-positioned to finalize the deal for Zirkzee.