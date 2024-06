AC Milan have initiated talks to sign West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Italian left-back, who won EURO 2020 with Italy, has emerged as a target for the Rossoneri as they look to bolster their defense in the summer transfer window.

With Theo Hernandez’s future at the club uncertain, Milan are considering Emerson as a potential backup or replacement.

The 29-year-old concluded the 2023-24 season with one goal and two assists in 47 appearances for West Ham.