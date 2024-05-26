Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign Brentford star

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer.

Agbonlahor believes Ivan Toney would work ‘very good’ together with Martin Odegaard at Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to be looking to bring in a new striker this summer and England striker Toney could be available for as little as £45 million due to his contract situation.

“I think Arsenal need a striker. There’s talk about Isak, but I don’t think Newcastle are going to sell Isak. They will find someone else to sell,” Agbonlahor said on TalkSPORT

“I would take Isak if possible. Younger, he is just quicker, he can play on the left as well if needed, but Ivan Toney, if he is the option, I think he will suit Arsenal as well.

“They have got Saka, Odegaard and Trossard making little through-balls for Toney. He is very good in the air, Toney, as well, very good on the chances that Odegaard could put on for him, Martinelli, Saka, Declan Rice. I think that transfer would work.

“It’s not going to be silly, silly money on his contract what he has got left at Brentford as well. I think he will be a perfect signing for both clubs.”