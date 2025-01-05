Agent rules out January exit for Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, but now looks likely to remain at PSV at least until the summer.

But Bakayoko’s agent Gerard Witters has revealed his client is going nowhere in the 2025 January transfer window.

Witters said: “Bakayoko will not leave PSV this season, regardless of the amount.”

Bakayoko has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in recent months.

Bakayoko turned down a £45million move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal last summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed for PSV Eindhoven in recent seasons and even featured in Belgium’s squad for the Euro 2024.