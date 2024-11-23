Newcastle ponder January swoop for Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich target

Newcastle United could make a move for PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko in the January transfer window.

TBR Football reports that Bakayoko is on the top of a shortlist of winger that the Magpies are considering for January.

PSV Eindhoven sensation Johan Bakayoko. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports suggest Brentford failed with an attempt to sign Bakayoko last summer. Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been tracking the winger for a long time.

The 21-year-old has impressed for PSV Eindhoven in recent seasons and even featured in Belgium’s squad for the Euro 2024.

In the summer it was reported by Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg that Johan Bakayoko could leave PSV for around £43million.