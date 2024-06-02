Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich target could leave PSV this summer

PSV Eindhoven sensation Johan Bakayoko
PSV Eindhoven sensation Johan Bakayoko. Photo by Shutterstock.

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is reportedly being linked with clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg reports that the 21-year-old could leave the Dutch side for around £43million this summer.

Johan Bakayoko has recently been asked about a big-money exit in the 2024 summer transfer window.

He said: responded enigmatically by saying: “The only thing I can say is that next year I will be on a football field somewhere.

“I received a call from [Vincent] Kompany (former Burnley boss, now of Bayern) last year, indeed.

“He then explained his vision on football. That was nice. I clarified my view.

“It was a good conversation, but that was last summer.”

