Amorim confirmed as new Man Utd boss

Manchester United have finally confirmed Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

United confirmed on their website on Friday that Ruben Amorim will join the club as their new head coach on Monday November 11th.

The statement from Manchester United read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.”